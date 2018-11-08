Beef Cattle Producers Meeting in Lamar on “Strategies and Economics of Feeding Cattle Through the Winter” Nov. 20

STOCKTON, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension will conduct a beef cattle producers meeting to discuss strategies of economics and feeding cattle through the winter starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Barton County MU Extension Center, 801 East 12th Street, Lamar, Mo.

Speakers and topics include “Feeding and management strategies of cattle through the winter on limited forage” by Patrick Davis, MU Extension livestock field specialist and “Economics of management and feeding cattle though the winter on limited forage resources” by Wesley Tucker, MU Extension agriculture business field specialist.

Refreshments will be provided by MU Extension.

The workshop is free to the public, but preregistration is required by Nov. 19. To register or for more information on the workshop contact the Barton County MU Extension Center at 417-682-3579 or Patrick Davis by email at davismp@missouri.edu.