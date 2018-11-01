BBB Cautions Consumers About Springfield Timeshare Exit Companies 

ST. LOUIS, Mo. Oct. 29 – Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to use caution when doing business with Springfield, Missouri – based timeshare exit companies Vacation Consulting Services and The Transfer Group.

Consumers report to BBB that the companies, which operate out of the same office at 636 W. Republic Road, were unsuccessful in getting them out of their timeshare contracts after they paid thousands of dollars for the services.

Consumers tell BBB the businesses failed to issue requested refunds and provided poor customer service.

The companies are owned by Brian J. Scroggs of Springfield.

Scroggs told BBB he opened a new business called Real Travel LLC, which also operates at the W. Republic Road address, and said he is in the process of closing Vacation Consulting Services and The Transfer Group.

Vacation Consulting Services and The Transfer Group both have “F” ratings, the lowest on BBB’s scale.

The businesses have received more than 50 complaints combined.