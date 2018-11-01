Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Some Amazing Facts about fear: Did you know that you really can smell fear? More specifically, in the type of sweat that is produced. Did you know that even irrational fears are very real? The fact of the matter is that fear is fear, no matter what triggers it. Did you know you can inherit fear? You can, but most fear is learned. Did you know that You Can Be Literally Scared to Death? If you can’t calm down after the initial adrenaline rush that comes along with shock, the adrenaline and calcium keeps pouring into your heart and, in extremely rare cases, your blood pressure drops, you can slip into unconsciousness, and ultimately die. Ah, but did you know that it is FEAR, not HATE that is the opposite of LOVE? It turns out that oxytocin, the chemical your brain releases when in love, can help override learned fear, such as fears that result from a life trauma, and love of all kinds can help you become a less fearful person.

Why am I telling you these facts about fear? It has something to do with the sermon we heard last week from Pastor Terry Wolfe. Pastor Wolfe has had a lot on his mind lately. He is the pastor of three small churches, and as he ministers to our spiritual needs he is often expected to be in many places at once. But that is nothing new. And just like any other parent, he has constant concern for the spiritual and physical wellbeing of his grown children. He has also had a very real concern for too long now because his wife has needed to endure chemotherapy and is now preparing for cancer surgery – a situation that would scare anyone. But none of that is the fear he spoke to us about.

Luke 21:25-27 tells us what to expect in the last days: “there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken. And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.” Revelation 12:12 says “Woe to the inhabitants of the earth and the sea! For the devil has come down to you, having great wrath, because he knows that he has a short time.”

In the world today, there is a smell of fear in the air that is very real. We see nature out of control in a way that seems unprecedented, and there is no place to hide. We see political unrest that results in hatred and violence. We have learned to fear the “other” side instead of reasoning together to come to an understanding. And this is where Pastor Wolfe was focusing his concern. Pastor Wolfe reminded us that each one of us needs to be personally ready for Jesus to return as He has promised. But even more of a concern on Pastor Wolfe’s heart was the spiritual condition of those who have not yet accepted Christ, and he reminded each of us about our duty to share with others the Bible truths that are most dear to our hearts. He quoted John 7:6: “Then Jesus said unto them, My time is not yet come: but your time is always ready.” In other words, it is our time to share the truths that we know. It is our time to follow the words of the prophet Isaiah in Isaiah 58:6, when he said “Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, and to let the oppressed go free, and that ye break every yoke?” Isn’t that something we should all desire to do?

May God bless and keep you!