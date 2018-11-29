Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

AN AMAZING FACT: “In 1803, John Colter was hired by Lewis and Clark to join them on their epic expedition because of his amazing ability to hunt wild game. One time, while trapping in an area inhabited by the Blackfoot Indians, Colter was captured. They stripped him and asked if he could run. He told the natives he was slower than a snail. Actually he was one of the fastest runners in the entire Kentucky region. The Blackfoot warriors signaled him to run for his life. He loped out slow for about 200 yards, and then broke into a hard sprint. After about two miles of running, there was only one brave still with him. Colter stopped so fast, the warrior almost tripped over him. He quickly dispatched the warrior and evaded the other Blackfoot.

“Somewhere along the way to the trading post, he discovered the Yellowstone region. When he described the geysers and marvels he had seen, the other trappers teased him, calling the region “Colter’s Hell.” Incredibly, he escaped another capture and later returned to Missouri, where he married and settled down to farm. Colter was a neighbor to Daniel Boone. When the United States declared war on Great Britain in 1812, Colter enlisted and fought under Daniel Boone’s son, Nathan.

“Sadly, a year later he died from illness while serving his country. His remains were shipped back to Missouri. However, his wife was too poor to provide a proper burial, so she left him lying “in state” in their cabin and moved away to her brother’s home. Amazingly, the body of this forgotten hero continued to lie in the remote cabin for the next 114 years, as the house slowly disintegrated around him.

“This champion of the Lewis and Clark expedition and pioneer of Yellowstone was nearly lost to history until 1926, when the ruins of the cabin were discovered with his bones, as well as a leather pouch portraying his name. Afterward, his remains were gathered and buried with honors on a bluff in New Haven that overlooks the Missouri River.

“Did you know the Bible talks about a hero that postponed burial for over 200 years after his death? Joseph made the children of Israel promise to carry his bones back to the Promised Land. His faith was rock solid that God would one day lead His people out of Egypt and take them on a cross-country expedition that would lead them home. “And Joseph took an oath of the children of Israel, saying, God will surely visit you, and ye shall carry up my bones from hence.” Genesis 50:25

Do we have the faith of Joseph? We are told we must have the faith of Jesus. (Revelation 14:12) But, we are told in what we call the great love chapter (1 Corinthians 13) that love is greater than faith and hope. Do we have this love? Do we truly love Jesus? This was the focus of Pastor Terry Wolfe’s sermon – love. How can we love someone we don’t know. Have we experienced Jesus on an intimate level? He is not going to force himself on you. True love will let you walk away. But, He is also pursuing us to woo us or draw us with cords of love (Hosea 11:4) May we not resist. And may His love be in us!

Our Pathfinder and Adventurer Clubs were busy collecting canned food this fall to distribute in Thanksgiving Blessing boxes. In addition to canned goods and non-perishables, turkeys, potatoes, oranges, apples, onions, salt, sugar, peanut butter, jelly, bread, and oil were donated this year. The young people assembled and prayed over the boxes then distributed the food on November 20. Twenty-two families in Douglas County received Thanksgiving Blessing boxes and our young people received the biggest blessing of all!

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. During the month of October 3,361 clothing items were given away in addition to furniture, food, and literature serving 246 people. Volunteers served 107.25 hours. We appreciate your donations and support enabling us to serve our community. We are in need of winter coats and clothing at this time.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!