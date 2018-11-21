Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

An Amazing tragic fire – Four times in 20 years, Cinda Larimer has evacuated her home in Paradise. Four times, she’s watched anxiously as smoke and flames filled the skies over this small mountain town, this cool slice of Northern California where the wildlife is abundant, the Feather River runs clear and cold, and the Ponderosa pines tower into the sky. Three times, Larimer has packed up all her valuables, left, and come back. The threatening fire spared the town, and life moved on. Not on this Thursday.

Fanned by unusually high winds blowing down the Feather River Canyon, the Camp Fire blasted through the town, an inferno that consumed homes and pizzerias and mobile home parks, erasing churches and houses and cars. Firefighters have been reluctant to criticize evacuees, but say the large number of cars burned by the fire suggests residents failed to heed warnings until it was too late.

Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered a heart tugging message titled, “Waiting and Watching” from 1 Corinthians 1:4-9. Most of us have experienced waiting and watching for something to happen. For instance, Mike and I just welcomed the birth of our granddaughter on October 27th. Her official due date was October 16th and with her mother’s past history of carrying past the due date, we carefully planned our work and the drive out of state to try to be there at the right time to help before and after the birth and just hoped it all worked out! All were anxiously waiting and watching…and she came at just the right time!

Three observations from the chosen text were brought out by Pastor Terry. #1 – The grace of God enriches us in all utterance (our manner and power of speaking) and knowledge. #2 – The testimony of Christ is confirmed in us. Only God can do this in us because it is not done by hearsay, but by experience. It is not knowing about Him, but knowing Him! If our life does not reveal our words we cannot be confirmed. #3 You will not come behind in any gift. God will give you every gift you need. You cannot earn it, but only accept it. He will not force us. It is our choice everyday. We can choose to walk away.

Pastor Terry pled with us to not wait until tomorrow, but to choose today to allow God to confirm us. None of us have tomorrow promised. We don’t know the future. Have you been awakened by watching and hearing of the experiences of those who were in the fires in Paradise, California? There are many more tragedies closer to home of other sorts. But, the point is made that time is of the essence. We can only live the minute we are living now. Live for today. We are alive by His grace. He is the Sustainer of life. He is the Creator of the ends of the earth. He fainteth not, neither is weary.

Some get tired of watching and waiting for Jesus. Do we fall asleep on Him like the disciples did who were to be praying with Jesus through the night in Gethsemane? He asked them, “Could you not watch with me for one hour?” We need to listen more and not do all the talking. He has sent us many text messages. They are compiled into your Bible. He longs to be in relationship with us! He has promised to give power to the faint and to them that have no might to increase strength… and they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint. (Isaiah 40:29-31)

The Savior is waiting to enter your heart. Why don’t you let Him come in? There’s nothing in this world to keep you apart. What is your answer to Him? As we sang this closing song, Pastor Terry made an altar call and many went forward inviting the Savior to live out His life in them. “I am crucified with Christ; nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.” Galatians 2:20

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. During the month of October, 3,361 clothing items were given away in addition to furniture, food, and literature serving 246 people. Volunteers served 107.25 hours. We appreciate your donations and support enabling us to serve our community. We are in need of winter coats and clothing at this time.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!