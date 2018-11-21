Ava Senior Center – Menu & Activities; OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Nov. 26 – Chili, tossed green salad, pasta salad, crackers, banana pudding.
Tuesday, Nov. 27 – Grilled chicken patty, baked potato, buttered corn, fruit crisp.
Wednesday, Nov. 28 – Barbecue poke sandwich, Rachel’s coleslaw, savory potatoes, brownie.
Thursday, Nov. 29 – Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, seasoned green beans, Jello with fruit.
Friday, Nov. 30 – Salisbury steak, rice, stewed tomatoes, strawberry shortcake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
MUSIC
Monday Night Music, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (10/19)
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Wednesday, Nov. 28: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.
Friday, Nov. 30: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.