Ava Senior Center – Menu & Activities; OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Nov. 26 – Chili, tossed green salad, pasta salad, crackers, banana pudding.

Tuesday, Nov. 27 – Grilled chicken patty, baked potato, buttered corn, fruit crisp.

Wednesday, Nov. 28 – Barbecue poke sandwich, Rachel’s coleslaw, savory potatoes, brownie.

Thursday, Nov. 29 – Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, seasoned green beans, Jello with fruit.

Friday, Nov. 30 – Salisbury steak, rice, stewed tomatoes, strawberry shortcake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

MUSIC

Monday Night Music, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (10/19)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Wednesday, Nov. 28: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.

Friday, Nov. 30: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.