Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Nov. 12 –CLOSED for Veteran’s Day observance.
Tuesday, Nov. 13 – Hot ham & Swiss sandwich, chicken noodle soup, tossed green salad, brownie.
Wednesday, Nov. 14 – Chicken & dumplings, mixed vegetables, chocolate pie.
Thursday, Nov. 15– Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas & carrots, lemon cake.
Friday, Nov. 16– Beef & noodles, buttered carrots, made from scratch biscuits, tropical delight.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Medicare & Marketplace
With Treva Warrick
Wednesday, Nov. 14th by Appointment
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, Nov. 15, by Appointment
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (11/16)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Nov. 9: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Wednesday, Nov. 14: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.
Friday, Nov. 16: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.