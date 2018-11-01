Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Nov. 5 –Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, buttered broccoli, made from scratch biscuit, pudding delight.

Tuesday, Nov. 6 – Ground beef nachos, Mexican corn, tossed green salad, fresh baked cookie.

Wednesday, Nov. 7 – Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, country blend vegetables, ice cream sundae.

Thursday, Nov. 8– Polish sausage & kraut, roasted potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit cobbler.

Friday, Nov. 9– Chicken Cordon Bleu, savory rice, stewed tomatoes, deviled eggs, spiced applesauce cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Book Club

Monday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.

Medicare & Marketplace

With Treva Warrick

Wednesday, Nov. 7th by Appointment

Cappuccino Bar

Thursday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.

MUSIC

Monday Night Music, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (10/19)

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Nov. 2: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Monday, Nov. 5: Douglas Co. to Springfield.

Wednesday, Nov. 7: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.

Friday, Nov. 9: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.