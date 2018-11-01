Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Nov. 5 –Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, buttered broccoli, made from scratch biscuit, pudding delight.
Tuesday, Nov. 6 – Ground beef nachos, Mexican corn, tossed green salad, fresh baked cookie.
Wednesday, Nov. 7 – Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, country blend vegetables, ice cream sundae.
Thursday, Nov. 8– Polish sausage & kraut, roasted potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit cobbler.
Friday, Nov. 9– Chicken Cordon Bleu, savory rice, stewed tomatoes, deviled eggs, spiced applesauce cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Book Club
Monday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.
Medicare & Marketplace
With Treva Warrick
Wednesday, Nov. 7th by Appointment
Cappuccino Bar
Thursday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday Night Music, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (10/19)
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Nov. 2: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Monday, Nov. 5: Douglas Co. to Springfield.
Wednesday, Nov. 7: East Douglas Co. to Ava & Ava in town.
Friday, Nov. 9: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.