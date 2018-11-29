Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities, OATS Bus

Ava Senior Center
LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Monday, Dec. 3 – BBQ beef on a bun, savory potatoes, cucumbers & tomatoes, fresh baked cookie.
- Tuesday, Dec. 4 – Open faced roast turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, spiced apples.
- Wednesday, Dec. 5 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, tossed green salad, garlic roll, banana cake.
- Thursday, Dec. 6 – Chicken & dumplings, buttered carrots, Brussel sprouts, pumpkin cake.
- Friday, Dec. 7 – Homemade beef stew, creamy coleslaw, home style biscuit, fresh baked cookie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
MUSIC
Monday Night Music, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Coffee with the Mayor
Thursday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, Dec. 6, by Appointment
Council Board Meeting
Thursday, Dec. 6 at Noon
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (12/14)
Games begin around Noon.
***
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Monday, Dec. 3: Ava to Springfield.
- Friday, Dec. 7: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.