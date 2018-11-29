Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities, OATS Bus

Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Dec. 3 – BBQ beef on a bun, savory potatoes, cucumbers & tomatoes, fresh baked cookie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

MUSIC

Monday Night Music, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Coffee with the Mayor

Thursday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, Dec. 6, by Appointment

Council Board Meeting

Thursday, Dec. 6 at Noon

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (12/14)

Games begin around Noon.

***

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Monday, Dec. 3 : Ava to Springfield.

: Ava to Springfield. Friday, Dec. 7: East Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.