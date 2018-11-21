Ava General Baptist Church – Nancy Schuler

Nov. 19, 2018. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! As we begin this week of Thanksgiving, we have so much to thank God for. As brother Tim said Sunday morning, every day should be a good day for giving thanks to our Lord. Brother Tim’s message came from the scripture of Genesis 22:1-18, when God called Abraham to take his son Isaac and offer him there as a burnt offering. Abraham took two young men and his son along with wood he cut for the offering as God commanded. I’m sure his heart was breaking, but he obeyed. As he laid Isaac on top of the pile of wood and was about to slay his son, God said ‘No’. Because of Abraham’s obedience and faith, God provided a ram instead of Isaac. There was no debate or excuses from Abraham when God commanded him to use his son as a sacrifice. God rewarded Abraham for his faithfulness. Just like He will reward us today if we have faith to obey.

Sunday night, we were honored to be the host for the Ava Ministerial Alliance Community Thanksgiving Service. It was an awesome service with special music from different area churches and even from the community children’s choir. So many people who were using their talents to worship and give thanks for our Lord and Savior. It was so inspiring to see all of God’s people, no matter what church affiliation or denomination, come together for a praise worship service. As Bro. Shane Weaver, who was our guest speaker said, we are the church. We are responsible for reaching out to bring the message to those outside our walls. Isn’t that what Jesus expects from us? Thank you to all the musicians, singers, pastors and the people who shared in this worship and ministry and gave to the mission of helping others in our community. Also a big thank you to Bro. Shane Weaver who shared God’s message and welcome Bro Shane to our community.

Keep our remembered prayer list in your hearts this week and lift each need up to the Lord. We pray for families who are grieving the loss of a family member or friends. God grant them peace of mind. Be praying for our Missionaries, our national and local leaders, our teachers, students, pastors and their wives and families.

We were so glad to see Janice Gray in our morning services. Praise God. Also, our days to ring the bell is Dec 11th and Dec 18th. If you want to sign up or check out the list of times available, let the office or Bro. Oren or Bro. Tim know.

All Wednesday midweek services will be dismissed and Thursday, Thanksgiving day, the office will be closed. Our choir practice will resume Sunday night, Nov 25th at 5 pm so please join in. On Dec 2nd, we will have an extended practice from 5 p.m. to ?, so evening services will be dismissed Dec 2nd.

We will present our Christmas Cantata during both morning services on Dec. 16th.

Our Holiday Dinner will be on Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.

Later on Dec. 19th, we will have candlelight communion at 7 pm.

This is open to all Christians, not just members of this church. All believers belong to the Lord and we’d love to partake in the Lord’s supper together.

Sometimes saying yes to God means we must say no to our self. Don’t put God on the back burner. Pray daily, read your devotional, get into scriptures and keep your faith that God will lead us in the right directions. It may not be our direction, but He knows best.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and we hope to see you Sunday. God Bless.