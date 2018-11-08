Ava General Baptist Church – Nancy Schuler

Nov 4, 2018. Not only was this the weekend we got to sleep an extra hour, but we also gave recognition to International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church. So many Christians in our international community are risking their lives some days just because they are Christians and want to worship Jesus Christ. We should feel very blessed to be able to live in a place that allows us to fellowship with other Christians and worship our Lord with freedom of persecution. We also welcomed all our friends that were invited to church this morning. We are glad you came.

As well as our international Christians, we also had many prayer requests from our own community that need prayer as well. The Lord knows all the needs before we ask, but He loves to hear from us, so lift as many as you can remember to Him. Please keep the family of Jerry Wood in prayer, and any family you know of who has lost someone they love. We know God can bring some peace into their hearts, but it still hurts to go on day by day. Pray for them daily. Remember our leaders in the nation. We need so badly to come together as a free and privileged nation who is working together for the good of the nation. Pray for our local leaders as well. Remember to pray for our missionaries, The Saipan Mission, Velma Smith, Freeman Porter, Freeda Holt, Marvin and Faye Wray and Janice Gray. We are happy to see Theresa Jones back in services and we praise God for her healing. We can’t wait to have her back in Sunday School.

After Brother Tim Reese showed us a brief film about our International Day of Prayer, Pastor Oren read scriptures from Mark 2:1-13. This may be a familiar story about the time Jesus was teaching the crowd in a house and the people were packed tight to hear his words. So, without access to the front door, four friends tore a hole in the roof and lowered their paralyzed sick friend down to Jesus. Wow, that’s what I call a friend. They believed so much that Jesus could heal their friend, they executed drastic measures, just to get into the same room with Jesus. Jesus not only forgave the man of his sins, but he told the sick man to rise, pick up his bed, and go home. People were amazed when the man did as he was told. Wow, what a testimony of the power of Jesus Christ! He knows how to fulfill our every need, but it will be in His will and His time. So always be persistent in our faith but be patient on the Lord.

Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11th so we say Thank you to all our Veterans for their service.

Our Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at Ava General Baptist Church on Sunday, November 18th, at 6 p.m. It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away. We invite everyone to come to that service and give thanks to God for your blessings. All November 21st services will be dismissed and on Thanksgiving day, the 22nd, the office will be closed.

Don’t forget our Christmas Choir practice is Sunday evenings at 5:00 pm. It’s not too late to join us! We also have Wednesday night Bible study at 7:00 pm and our youth ministries at 6:30 pm.

We hope this week there will be a chance to get involved and to help others see Christ in us. Let others in our community see our belief in Jesus Christ and our refusal to give up on faith and seeking out those who don’t know Him. Even if it’s only by our actions and attitudes in the community, we must strive to be the best for Him. We hope to see you Sunday. God Bless.