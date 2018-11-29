Ava Christmas Frolic and Parade Dec. 7-8

The Christmas season is upon us with a host of local activities to choose from this year –– tree lightings, candlelight tours, vesper services, and local church events and traditions. The long list of local Christmas holiday activities and events is full and varied –– there are many options to choose from.

In Ava, the Christmas season brings two festive and long standing events to our community, and both are sponsored by the Ava Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the annual Christmas Frolic is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The evening promises fun, festive holiday offerings of community fellowship, with Christmas crafts and activities for little ones, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and special entertainment.

During the evening, the Ava High School Jazz Band will perform several holiday tunes and musical ensembles, and spectators may take part in the crowning of the 2018 Master and Miss Merry Christmas, as both candidates will be announced during the evening.

Concessions will be available for purchase, with offerings of hot drinks and special treats.

The evening holiday event is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, beginning at 1:00 p.m., the Ava Christmas Parade will be the main event in town, as a variety of holiday floats and parade participants will travel to the Ava Square, on North Jefferson Street.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning floats, in the amounts of $400, $200, $150, and $100.

For those interested in being a part of the procession, entry forms are still available at the Chamber office, and according to parade organizers, there are many different ways to participate in the holiday event.

The Christmas Frolic and Ava Christmas Parade are sponsored by the Ava Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please call the Chamber office, 683-4594, or drop by the office located at 810 Collins Avenue, Ava, Mo.