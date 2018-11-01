Members of the Ava Cheer Team rallied together last Friday in support of the Ava Bears who are competing in district play.
Home Local Students Ava Cheer Team Rallies Bear Fans
Ava, Missouri
clear sky
42.3 ° F
44.1 °
39.2 °
100 %
0.9mph
1 %
Fri
50 °
Sat
56 °
Sun
52 °
Mon
53 °
Tue
50 °
Beauty Will Save the World Art Show in Willow Springs
News Server -
0
The Willow Springs Arts Council (WSAC) will host an exhibition of works by Natalya Kharitonova entitled “Beauty Will Save the World,” a quote by...