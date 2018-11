The Ava Bass Club recently excelled at the Missouri Bass Nation State Championship which was held at Table Rock, October 27-28. Heston Fish, right, took 4th in Missouri, and also claimed the biggest bass of the tournament. Dean Harlan, left, took 8th in Missouri.

According to Heston, Missouri will take the top ten boaters and fully sponsor them in regionals, which will be held at Lake Guntersville, in Alabama. Dean and Heston will participate in the regional competition in April.