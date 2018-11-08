Ava Art Guild Update and Workshops

By Candace Butler

It is just not possible that it is almost the end of the year. Time just seems to go faster and faster. It will be Thanksgiving in just a couple of weeks, then Christmas. This time of year we reflect on the past few months with some great memories, and unfortunately, some sad memories. But, however you remember this past year, time still marches on.

The Ava Art Guild will finish off this year strong with great memories and two great workshops.

Tamara Griswold will lead a workshop teaching polymer clay ornaments. This is always a really fun and informative workshop. Tamara leads those attending step by step, instructing on how to make a cute and complete polymer clay project. The workshop will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, with social time starting at 1 p.m., which includes a member appreciation lunch. You do not have to be a member to attend!

A short business meeting at 1:30 p.m., and the workshop begins at 2 p.m..

Everyone is welcome and all supplies are provided by the Guild.

Grace Ferguson will lead a workshop on making embellished jars. Grace uses Christmas decorations and epsom salts to make adorable jars which can be used as a gift or candle holder.

This workshop will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8 starting with social time at 1 p.m.. There will be a potluck and everyone is invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share if possible, but it is not required. Please come even if you can’t bring something. Business meeting at 1:30 and workshop at 2 p.m..

The Gallery has great unique handmade gifts, and buying from the Guild supports local artists instead of large corporations. There are cards, art, knitted items, purses, and much more. We also have beautiful hand made knives by Terri Hoogandorn, and cute fall decor owls and pumpkins made by Regina Robertson.

The Gallery closes for the winter on Saturday, Dec. 8 so shop early. Come check it out!

This year, the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs has donated a one night stay at the hotel, and the Guild is hosting a raffle for the stay. Money raised will be used to fix the roof. The roof does not need to be replaced at this time but due to heavy storms there are a few leaks need repaired. Tickets may be purchased at the Gallery for $1 each, 6 for $5 or 35 for $20.

For more information about the Ava Art Guild, please call 417-893-9638 avaartguild@yahoo.com, avaartguild.org and find us on Facebook.