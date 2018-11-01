Ava Art Guild Names 2018 Fall Show Winners

(Ava-MO) – The annual Ava Art Guild 2018 Fall Show attracted 55 entries submitted in a variety of media. The Fall Show runs through November 3. Come in and vote for Peoples’ Choice Youth and Adult.

The top entries in each category are:

Advanced Watercolor

1st, Giraffe, Carol Britton

2nd, Tiger Swallowtail, Carol Britton

3rd, Mother’s Love, Carol Britton

4th, View from the Art Guild, Jane Osborn

Advanced Oil

1st, Decisions, Deborah Twa

2nd, Rocky Mountain Trail, Jane Osborn

3rd, Cowboy Boots, Jane Osborn

4th, Ozark Festival Morning, Jane Osborn

Beginning Photography

1st, Found Treasures, Lisa Hampton

2nd, Remembrance, Lisa Hampton

3rd. Kissing A Rose, Lisa Hampton

4th, Butterfly Blue, Lisa Hampton

Honorable Mention, Michael Lawson

Intermediate Acrylic

1st, Ava Train Station 1910, Cameron Cluff

2nd, Bill Martin, Cameron Cluff

3rd, Running Free, Cameron Cluff

Advanced Acrylic

1st, Denver Mill, Rita Fancher

2nd, Four Falls, Rita Fancher

Intermediate Oil

1st, Hill Country, Carol Britton

2nd, Gold Top Iris, Carol Britton

3rd, Lilac and Little Blues, Carol Britton

Advanced Colored Pencil

1st, Joyful Dance, Donna Howard

2nd, Cowboy’s Horse, Jane Osborn

Advanced Pastel

1st, Woodsy Sky, CP Stillings

2nd, Winter’s Wood, Donna Howard

3rd, End of the Rainbow, Donna Howard

4th, Cloudy Day, Donna Howard

Honorable Mention, Marshfield Mill, Donna Howard

Advanced Mixed Media

1st, Buzzard Tree, Dianne Richardson

2nd, Night Owl, Regina Robertson

3rd, Birds of a Feather, Kathy Reser

Advanced Fiber

1st, Red Mist, Kathy Reser

2nd, Royal, Kathy Reser

3rd, Glorious Pansies, Kathy Reser

Advanced 3D

1st, Ivory, Jim Davis

Advanced Woodworking

1st, Ship and Easel, Ray Peacy

2nd, Wood Spirit Walking Stick, Linda Peacy

3rd, Wood Spirit, Linda Peacy

4th, Dogwood Cross, Linda Peacy

Honorable Mention, Dragon, Linda Peacy

Under 18

1st, Hackberry Emperor, Phoebe Knapp

1st, The Color of Hope, Emelie Cavalier

2nd The Trail of Life, Emelie Cavalier

3rd, Shadows of Grace, Emelie Cavalier

1st, Venice, Noelle Ballor

2nd, Foxy, Noelle Ballor

2nd, Eiffel Tower, Noelle Ballor

2nd, Europe, Noelle Ballor

Judge’s Choice Award

“Ivory”, Jim Davis

We appreciate our entrants and visitors.