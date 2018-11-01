Ava Art Guild Names 2018 Fall Show Winners

(Ava-MO) – The annual Ava Art Guild 2018 Fall Show attracted 55 entries submitted in a variety of media. The Fall Show runs through November 3. Come in and vote for Peoples’ Choice Youth and Adult.
The top entries in each category are:
Advanced Watercolor
- 1st, Giraffe, Carol Britton
- 2nd, Tiger Swallowtail, Carol Britton
- 3rd, Mother’s Love, Carol Britton
- 4th, View from the Art Guild, Jane Osborn
Advanced Oil
- 1st, Decisions, Deborah Twa
- 2nd, Rocky Mountain Trail, Jane Osborn
- 3rd, Cowboy Boots, Jane Osborn
- 4th, Ozark Festival Morning, Jane Osborn
Beginning Photography
- 1st, Found Treasures, Lisa Hampton
- 2nd, Remembrance, Lisa Hampton
- 3rd. Kissing A Rose, Lisa Hampton
- 4th, Butterfly Blue, Lisa Hampton
- Honorable Mention, Michael Lawson
Intermediate Acrylic
- 1st, Ava Train Station 1910, Cameron Cluff
- 2nd, Bill Martin, Cameron Cluff
- 3rd, Running Free, Cameron Cluff
Advanced Acrylic
- 1st, Denver Mill, Rita Fancher
- 2nd, Four Falls, Rita Fancher
Intermediate Oil
- 1st, Hill Country, Carol Britton
- 2nd, Gold Top Iris, Carol Britton
- 3rd, Lilac and Little Blues, Carol Britton
Advanced Colored Pencil
- 1st, Joyful Dance, Donna Howard
- 2nd, Cowboy’s Horse, Jane Osborn
Advanced Pastel
- 1st, Woodsy Sky, CP Stillings
- 2nd, Winter’s Wood, Donna Howard
- 3rd, End of the Rainbow, Donna Howard
- 4th, Cloudy Day, Donna Howard
- Honorable Mention, Marshfield Mill, Donna Howard
Advanced Mixed Media
- 1st, Buzzard Tree, Dianne Richardson
- 2nd, Night Owl, Regina Robertson
- 3rd, Birds of a Feather, Kathy Reser
Advanced Fiber
- 1st, Red Mist, Kathy Reser
- 2nd, Royal, Kathy Reser
- 3rd, Glorious Pansies, Kathy Reser
Advanced 3D
- 1st, Ivory, Jim Davis
Advanced Woodworking
- 1st, Ship and Easel, Ray Peacy
- 2nd, Wood Spirit Walking Stick, Linda Peacy
- 3rd, Wood Spirit, Linda Peacy
- 4th, Dogwood Cross, Linda Peacy
- Honorable Mention, Dragon, Linda Peacy
Under 18
- 1st, Hackberry Emperor, Phoebe Knapp
- 1st, The Color of Hope, Emelie Cavalier
- 2nd The Trail of Life, Emelie Cavalier
- 3rd, Shadows of Grace, Emelie Cavalier
- 1st, Venice, Noelle Ballor
- 2nd, Foxy, Noelle Ballor
- 2nd, Eiffel Tower, Noelle Ballor
- 2nd, Europe, Noelle Ballor
Judge’s Choice Award
- “Ivory”, Jim Davis
We appreciate our entrants and visitors.