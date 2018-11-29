Ava Area Ambulance Districts – NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that an election for the Ava Area Ambulance District will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, for the purpose of electing two board members for terms of three years each. One board member will be elected from District #2 which includes Findley, Miller and Boone townships; and one board member will be elected from District #5 which includes that part of Benton Township west of Highway 5, all in Douglas County.

Candidates may file at the office of the Douglas County Clerk during regular business hours, beginning Tuesday, December 11, 2018, and continuing through Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

