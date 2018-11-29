Ava Annual Municipal Election

NOTICE OF

FILING OF CANDIDACY

In compliance with RSMo Sec. 115.127(5),(2000) notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the City of Ava, Missouri, that the annual Municipal Election shall be held the 2nd day of April, 2019, in conformity with RSMO Sec. 77.040, (2000) for the purpose of filling the following elective office for two-year terms:

Mayor

East Ward Alderman

West Ward Alderman

Candidate filing opens at 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 and closes at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. All candidates must file their names with the City Clerk at City Hall located at 404 S. Jefferson St. Ava, Missouri during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. The office of the City Clerk will not be open on weekends or those days designated as a holiday by the City of Ava. All candidates must comply with the applicable provisions of the Missouri Conflict of Interest and Campaign Finance Laws. All qualified candidates must not be in arrears for any unpaid taxers within the city and are hereby notified of the statutory requirement to provide to the City Clerk, at the time of filing, proof of identity such as Social Security card, Missouri driver’s license, or must be recognizable to the City Clerk. Any person, after filing with the City Clerk, who wishes to withdraw their name from the ballot must file their notice of withdrawal with the City Clerk in the City Clerk’s office no later than 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Suzanne Welsh

City Clerk

11-29-11-2t