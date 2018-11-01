Author Chronicles 18 Years Serving as Her Father’s Caregiver in New Memoir

Cindy McIntyre announces release of ‘Caring for Dad’

RICHLAND, Mo. – When author Cindy McIntyre’s mother died, McIntyre knew her role was shifting from child to parental caregiver for her father. With compassion and humor, McIntyre explores the fundamentals of becoming a caregiver to a parent in her new memoir, “Caring for Dad: With Love and Tomatoes” (published by WestBow Press).

“The central topic of my book explores the topics of grief, and how life creates different roles that may be thrust upon us,” says McIntyre. “We may not have all the answers, but love and caring for another is one of life’s greatest blessings.”

Throughout the book, the author reveals both the triumphs and the struggles daughter and father share in this difficult chapter of each of their lives. Grappling with grief, the two eventually found hope through telling stories and relating together.

McIntyre has a background in home health services, which she says prepared her for the 18-year journey, serving as her father’s caregiver. In sharing their story, the author hopes she can help inspire hope: “I want readers to feel that in even the depths of pain, loss, and grief, a great love story was the underlying cause. What a blessing to have loved someone so intensely.”

About the Author

Cindy McIntyre, author of “Eulogies Unspoken: Stories of Worth,” is an award-winning poet, and an educator of at-risk youth. She is a member of the Missouri Writer’s League and Ozark Writers League. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in human services, with an emphasis in education. Originally from Earlville, Illinois, she now calls Missouri her home.

More information is available at: www.missouriauthorcindymcintyre.com.