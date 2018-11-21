Ashcroft Announces 2017-2018 ‘Blue Books’ Available to Purchase

JEFFERSON CITY — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that the 2017-2018 Official Manual of the State of Missouri, commonly known as the “Blue Book”, is available for purchase.

Anyone interested in ordering a Blue Book can download an order form at www.MoBlueBook.com or call 573-751-1880 to receive a form by mail.

While the manual has been available online since January this year, funding for the book’s printing was first made available in July through HB 12. The Blue Book Printing Fund was established to accept payment for Official Manual orders, provided they are sold at cost. That cost is $15 per book, plus shipping costs.

Completed order forms should be mailed with payment to the Secretary of State’s Publications Division, PO Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

The manual, which the Secretary of State’s Office publishes every two years dating back to 1878, is a wealth of information on Missouri government. It includes the latest contact information for government officials and departments, biographies of elected officials, information on the state’s laws and salaries of government employees.