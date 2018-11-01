Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Monday, Annie Blakey brought me her empty pint jars. Mark came and picked up his grinders, and the rest of the pear peelings.

Kay stopped this afternoon and picked up my news. Annie came back this evening with a bushel of apples.

Last Tuesday, I baked bread and washed two loads of clothes.

Those visiting in my home Wednesday were Mark, Violet Stanifer, and James. I finished making my pear honey.

I started peeling my apples Thursday. Lee came over and mowed my grass.

Friday morning, I had 0.4” in my rain gage. I mailed two anniversary cards, and one birthday card which should have gone out sooner.

I went to town to the radio station and ate pizza with The Corum Families. I went to the drug store, and then to the store for more pints to can the rest of my apple butter. Lakota and Adrian were at the house when I got there.

I asked Lakota if she had eaten and she said no, so I fried some chicken and Little Adrian went to sleep, so I got in my recliner and laid back and Lakota laid him on me and he slept while she ate.

Lakota came down to help her two sisters, Tara and Kendra, celebrate their dad’s, James Blakey, birthday.

Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to Houston Saturday to their Mary S. Chapter OES where Tom helped install the members in their new offices. Worthy Matron is Gleneta Lane. Worthy Patron is Frank Miller. It was good to be back in their Chapter.

Sunday was a beautiful day to go to church. Bro. Charles’ message came from James Chapter 3:5-18. The message was about your tongue, how we should watch what we say.

I pray that everything I say is true. If not, I hope they talk to me about it.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes to the Ike Rhoads family and his sisters Florence Clinkingbeard and family, and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.

Don’t forget to get out and vote on the 6th.