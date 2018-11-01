American Legion Announces Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at Ava Cemetery

The American Legion Post 112 is hosting the annual Veteran’s Day tribute at the Ava Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 11; however this year, with the ceremony falling on Sunday, the Post is opting to conduct the program at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 11, rather than the accustomed time.

Traditionally, the American Legion has honored Veteran’s Day by hosting the ceremony on the 11th hour of the 11th day, of the 11th month. The new time for the ceremony is being implemented this year in order to avoid a conflict with Sunday morning church schedules.

Guest speaker for the event is Mayor David Norman.