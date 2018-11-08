Allen James “AJ” Ray

Allen James Ray, 10 years, 11 months, 8 days old, of Wasola, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on November 1, 2018 at his home from an ATV accident.

AJ was born November 24, 2007 in Springfield, MO to Dwain Edward Ray and Crystal Michelle (Frazier) Ray.

AJ was a fifth grader at Ava Middle School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his horse and his four wheeler. AJ also collected pocket knives. He loved to work on the farm with his parents and grandparents. AJ was a friend to all and a stranger to none.

AJ is survived by his parents, Dwain & Crystal Ray of Wasola, two sisters, Bailey and Darci Ray, grandparents, Mark & Delores Ray of Wasola and grandparents, Kenneth & Carma Frazier of Gainesville, MO, uncle, J.L. Frazier & Margaret, uncle, Darin & Monica Ray, cousins, Amanda & Chris Buckingham and Lori Ray and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for AJ were Monday, Nov., 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Wasola, MO on Highway 95. Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating was Bob Hampton and E.J. Hampton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family as a Love Offering. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.