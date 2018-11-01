Airport Naming Honors Ava Son, Vice Admiral William I. Martin

During the unveiling ceremony Saturday, Oct. 20 and on behalf of the Martin family, David Martin expressed gratitude and appreciation for the new airport sign. He also acknowledged the Ava community will continue to be a special place for his family, and they are honored the Ava Municipal Airport is named after his father, Vice Admiral William I. Martin.
Former City Clerk Marilyn Alms, above, provided a brief overview of Vice Admiral W. I. Martin’s exemplary military career, as well as the history of the Ava Municipal Airport during the unveiling of the new airport sign on Saturday, Oct. 20. Concluding the presentation, Marilyn presented David Martin with a notebook filled with local newspaper articles and records about the many accomplishments of his father.
State Representative Lyle Rowland, left, and State Representative-elect Carla Eslinger, right, attended the sign dedication at the Bill Martin Municipal Airport on Saturday, Oct. 20. Rep. Rowland and Eslinger are visiting with Mayor David Norman, center.