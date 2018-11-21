AHS Academic Students for November

(AVA-Mo) – Araina Evans and Jacob Key were recognized as Ava High School Academic Students of the Month for November during the Chamber luncheon held at the Bethany Baptist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 13,

Araina, the daughter of Brad and Amanda Evans, is involved in softball, basketball, National Honor Society, Pep Club, Trend, and Anchor Club, where she serves as historian.

In the community, Araina helps with several activities, including the annual school supply give-a-way at the beginning of each school term, local Food Harvest volunteer, children ministry volunteer, and has participated in various trash pickup initiatives in Ava. Later this month, she is planning a fundraiser to help a local family.

After high school, Araina plans to attend OTC to attain an associates degree in social work, then transfer to a four-year college for a bachelor’s degree.

Araina will graduate from Ava with 21 college credit hours.

Jacob, the son of Nick and Sarah Key is involved in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Quiz Bowl, track, and cross country.

After high school, Jacob plans to attend Missouri S&T and earn a masters degree in mechanical engineering.

Jacob will graduate from Ava with six college credit hours.