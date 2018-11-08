Affordable Care Act Training for Financial and Helping Professionals Set for Nov. 27

Free Program Includes Lunch

“Affordable Care Act Training for Financial and Helping Professionals” in Springfield Nov. 27; CEU Credit Available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension’s Health Insurance Education Initiative will present several Affordable Care Act (ACA) trainings for financial and helping professionals across the state of Missouri.

Training is free and open to the public. Lunch will be included at no cost.

The Certified Financial Planner (CFPr) Board of Standards, the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education (AFCPE), and the MU School of Social Work have approved the workshop for CEUs. Financial and helping professionals who complete the training will receive three (3) CEU credits.

Workshop topics include the following: Basics of the Affordable Care Act, How to Help Individual and Family Consumers Navigate the Marketplace, How to Integrate Marketplace Insurance into a Financial Plan, Tools to Help Uninsured Clients, and Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Under the ACA.

All workshops are being held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will include lunch. Check out one of these locations and dates:

St. Louis: Nov. 13, St. Louis Co. Extension Ctr., 132 E. Monroe Kirkwood, 63122;

KC Area: Nov. 16, Hy-Vee Club Room, 119th and Ridgeview, Olathe, KS;

Southwest: Nov. 27, Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic Ave, Springfield, 65807;

Southeast: Dec. 5, Cape Girardeau Co. Extension Ctr, 684 W Jackson Trail, Jackson, 63755.

Registration of each of these sites and dates can be done online at http://bit.ly/ACA2018MU .