Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900, Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

November 18 – November 24 

  • Abandoned Vehicle – 1
  • Alarm – 1
  • Animal Call – 1
  • Agency Assist -5
  • Assist Person – 1
  • Check Building – 9
  • Check Person – 1
  • Check Vehicle – 4
  • Check Well-Being – 1
  • Civil – 1
  • Community Policing – 3
  • Disturbances,
  • General – 1
  • Lost Property – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 9
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Priv. Property Accident – 2
  • Stalled Vehicle – 2
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Control – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 26

Total Calls – 72

On Nov. 21, police responded to a break-in and theft near Lyle Street and Main Avenue.

