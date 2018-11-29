Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900, Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
November 18 – November 24
- Abandoned Vehicle – 1
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 1
- Agency Assist -5
- Assist Person – 1
- Check Building – 9
- Check Person – 1
- Check Vehicle – 4
- Check Well-Being – 1
- Civil – 1
- Community Policing – 3
- Disturbances,
- General – 1
- Lost Property – 1
- Miscellaneous – 9
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Priv. Property Accident – 2
- Stalled Vehicle – 2
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Control – 1
- Traffic Stop – 26
Total Calls – 72
On Nov. 21, police responded to a break-in and theft near Lyle Street and Main Avenue.