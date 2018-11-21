Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept. 

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

November 11 – November 17 

  • Abandoned Vehicle – 1
  • Alarm – 4
  • Animal Call – 6
  • Agency Assist – 5
  • Check Building – 13
  • Check Person – 8
  • Check Vehicle – 1
  • Check Well-Being – 2
  • Community Policing – 6
  • Disturbances,
  • Domestic – 2
  • General – 1
  • Noise – 1
  • Juvenile Situation – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 10
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
  • Nuisance – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 23
  • Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 2

Total Calls – 91

On Nov. 13, police were dispatched to Elm Drive for suspected vandalism which caused property damage.

On Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a local hardware store to a report of theft by two individuals who attempted to flee the scene. Both suspects are in custody.

