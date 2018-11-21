Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept. 

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
November 11 – November 17
- Abandoned Vehicle – 1
- Alarm – 4
- Animal Call – 6
- Agency Assist – 5
- Check Building – 13
- Check Person – 8
- Check Vehicle – 1
- Check Well-Being – 2
- Community Policing – 6
- Disturbances,
- Domestic – 2
- General – 1
- Noise – 1
- Juvenile Situation – 1
- Miscellaneous – 10
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 3
- Nuisance – 1
- Traffic Stop – 23
- Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 2
Total Calls – 91
On Nov. 13, police were dispatched to Elm Drive for suspected vandalism which caused property damage.
On Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a local hardware store to a report of theft by two individuals who attempted to flee the scene. Both suspects are in custody.