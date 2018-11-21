Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept. 

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

November 11 – November 17

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 4

Animal Call – 6

Agency Assist – 5

Check Building – 13

Check Person – 8

Check Vehicle – 1

Check Well-Being – 2

Community Policing – 6

Disturbances,

Domestic – 2

General – 1

Noise – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Miscellaneous – 10

Motor Vehicle Crash – 3

Nuisance – 1

Traffic Stop – 23

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 2

Total Calls – 91

On Nov. 13, police were dispatched to Elm Drive for suspected vandalism which caused property damage.

On Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a local hardware store to a report of theft by two individuals who attempted to flee the scene. Both suspects are in custody.