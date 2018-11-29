Sharing Holiday Blessings

Ava Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinder and Adventurer Clubs were busy collecting canned food this fall to distribute in Thanksgiving Blessing boxes. In addition to canned goods and non-perishables, turkeys, potatoes, oranges, apples, onions, salt, sugar, peanut butter, jelly, bread, and oil were donated this year. The young people assembled and prayed over the boxes then distributed the food on November 20. Twenty-two families in Douglas County received Thanksgiving Blessing boxes and our young people received the biggest blessing of all!