Deloris Ann Dougherty-Goss, 71 years, 7 months, 10 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on November 17, 2018 at her home in Ava with her family by her side.

Deloris was born April 7, 1947 to James and Evalyn Mace at Mansfield, MO.

She married Dennis Goss on June 1, 1964 and to this union three children were born. On July 14, 1983, Deloris married Henry (Skip) Dougherty in Illinois. On June 30, 2018, she married John Goss.

She loved to go fishing, camping, and loving her grandchildren.

Deloris is preceded in death by her parents, second husband, Henry Dougherty, two infant children, and a sister, Janice Hall.

She leaves behind her husband, John Goss, one daughter and son-in-law, Letha and Vaughn Stamper, four grandchildren, Bo Stamper, Kathy and John Holman, Leslie Stamper, and Tim and Ruby Zook, three great-grandchildren, many step great-grandchildren, two sisters, Joyce Coonts and Alfreda Barlett and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri. A family gathering will be held at a later date.