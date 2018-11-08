Ramblings of the Ole Parson – Robert E. Thompson, Sr. – Nov. 8

Drug Problem

In my recent ramblings I came across the following article which I found quite interesting. The unknown author probably was not an English major, nor would be recognized by the “Who’s who” people, but he seems to know “What’s what”.

I had a drug problem when I was young.

I was drug to church on Sunday morning.

I was drug to church for weddings and funerals.

I was drug to family reunions no matter the weather.

I was drug to the bus stop to go to school every weekday.

I was drug by my ears when I was disrespectful to adults and teachers.

I was also drug to the woodshed when I disobeyed my parents.

Those drugs are still in my veins; and they affect my behavior in everything I do, say, and think. They are stronger than cocaine, crack or heroin, and if today’s children had this kind of drug problem, America might be a better place.

–Author unknown