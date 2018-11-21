48th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture Announced 

Forward-thinking thought-provoking agriculture conference to be held Jan. 10-11, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture is coming back to Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Mo., this winter for its 48th celebration of agriculture. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the conference dates are set for Jan. 10-11, 2019.

“Agriculture is Missouri’s No. 1 industry, with nearly 100,000 family farms,” said Governor Mike Parson. “To prepare the next generation of Missourians who will be a part of this industry, we must unite and focus on important issues that matter to all of us, including agriculture workforce development and rural infrastructure.”

Missouri farmers, ranchers, agribusiness leaders and aspiring agriculturalists are invited to enjoy the jam-packed program that is complete with a commodity outlook, awards luncheon and nationally-recognized speaker line-up that builds on the Department’s MORE Strategic Vision. The much-anticipated Best of Missouri Grown reception will return; the event proceeds will go to support Missouri 4-H, Missouri FFA and the Agricultural Leadership of Tomorrow (ALOT) program.

The Missouri Agriculture Awards will honor six individuals that strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, commit to land stewardship or stand as a great example for future generations.

To nominate a leader for one of the Missouri agriculture awards, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards/.

The conference is open to the public; however, registration is required and will go live early next week. Anyone interested in receiving updates on the upcoming Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture can sign up on the website.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.