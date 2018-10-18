WGU Missouri Added to Eligible Institutions List for Access Missouri Program

With the Missouri legislature’s approval of SB 807, SB 603, and HB 1477, hundreds of WGU Missouri students are now eligible to apply for the need-based Missouri grant program

JEFFERSON CITY – (Oct. 15, 2018) Due to bills passed in Missouri’s House and Senate, eligible WGU Missouri students who already enjoy the university’s low-cost tuition are now able to apply for grant money at the state level – making college even more affordable for hundreds statewide. Effective immediately, low-income students attending the online, nonprofit university can apply for funds through Access Missouri, the state’s need-based grant program.

WGU Missouri students have always been able to apply for financial aid through the federal student loan program, however, this is the first time students are also eligible to receive funds through Access Missouri since the university was established in 2013 by former Gov. Jay Nixon.

The original bills, Senate Bill 682 and House Bill 1267, introduced by Sen. Brian Munzlinger and Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, respectively in 2017, were amended in March 2018 to SB 807, sponsored by Senator Jay Wasson, and SB 603, co-sponsored by Sen. Robert & Rep. Bryan Spencer. The bills were officially signed into law this summer by Gov. Mike Parson, naming WGU Missouri as an approved virtual institution.

Previously, students at all brick-and-mortar colleges in Missouri could apply for Access Missouri funds, but there was debate about whether online institutions like WGU Missouri, which has 750 students eligible for the funds this year, fit the criteria.

Financial eligibility for Access Missouri is determined by the Missouri Department of Higher Education using a student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC) as calculated through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Award amounts for eligible students range from $1,500 to $2,050 each school year, depending on expected family contribution, which must be $12,000 or less to qualify.

For a list of requirements, visit https://dhe.mo.gov/ppc/grants/accessmo.php.

WGU Missouri offers more than 50 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. WGU caters to adults with previous work experience or who are currently working and looking to further their careers through education. For more information, visit Missouri.wgu.edu.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents.