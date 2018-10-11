Wasola – Theta Nokes

A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Matthew 7:18.

I got to go visit The Wall That Heals last month. Some people it helped and others it didn’t. I saw the picture of Edd Ray. I found my cousin’s name, Edward Charles Johnston, and my friend.

Last month, Dara Strong and I got to go with a group to Branson and see The Six. That was good. They are six brothers. It’s a group I wouldn’t mind seeing again. Their mother had ten boys.

I would like you to remember my sister, Christine Clayton, in your prayers. She is to have a brain operation on the 22nd. Pray that it will be God’s will she make it through everything and still be normal.

Gary and I visited with Jean & Vic Plante Friday. Jean made us birthday dinner.

Sunday evening, we all had fun at the Black Oak Church party. Much of our troubles come out of reckless action, so stop and think first. Have a good week and be safe.