On Oct. 17, school staff members, students, parents, and community members participated in the walk to school event, early Wednesday morning. The group shown above met in the former Casey’s parking lot on East Hwy. 14, with Tanner Crandall and Keian Rabald, high school members of the leadership team, and several parents leading the youths to the elementary school. For participating, elementary student received a special prize, and middle schoolers were entered into a drawing for prizes. Seven locations were marked for students interested in walking that morning. For more information about the initiative, go to Ava R-I Schools Healthy Schools, Healthy Communities on Facebook, or visit walkbiketoschool.org. Walk to School Day is coordinated in the USA by the National Center for Safe Routes to School.