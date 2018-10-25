Vehicle Overturns On B Highway

A southbound vehicle, traveling B Highway, four miles south of Mansfield, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned. The accident occurred Saturday, Oct. 20, at 12:50 a.m.

According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cody G. Carter, age 18, Mansfield, and a 16-year-old passenger, also from Mansfield, received minor and moderate injuries, respectively, in the single car crash. The 2003 Cadillac CTS was towed from the scene.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, and both individuals were transported by private vehicle to Cox South Hospital, in Springfield.

The incident was investigated by Trooper D. E. Rogers. Trooper A. W. Poulson assisted.