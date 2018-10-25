Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

October 21, 2018. Twenty-second Sunday after Pentecost.

Today’s gospel starts with disciples obsessing over who’s number one, which leads Jesus to say something about God’s take on importance and power. Here Jesus makes it explicit that the reversal of values in God’s community is a direct challenge to the values of the dominant culture, where wielding power over others is what makes you great. When we pray “your kingdom come” we are praying for an end to tyranny and oppression. We pray this gathered around the cross, a sign of great shame transformed to be the sign of great honor and service.

Preparation for Worship

Dear Jesus, when we are troubled, how reassuring to know you sympathize with us because you lived among us. Thank you for your boundless grace in our time of need. Amen.

Welcome to worship and Christian fellowship! Please greet the children of God sitting near you.

You are always welcome to join us for a potluck following Sunday’s worship.

Today the Glade Top Trail celebration takes place with Jerry Johnson and Richard Sturgeon participating. We pray for beautiful fall colors.

Next Sunday is REFORMATION SUNDAY. Remember to wear RED.

9:30 AM Sunday – Sunday School/ Confirmation Class

10:45 AM Sunday – Worship/ Communion

Sunday’s Lector: Nels Christenson. Next Sunday’s Lector: Eric Wittorff

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, 417-683-6511