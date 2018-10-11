Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

October 7, 2018, Twentieth Sunday after Pentecost

Sunday’s gospel combined a saying that makes many of us uncomfortable with a story we find comforting. Jesus’ saying on divorce is another of his rejections of human legislation in favor of the original intent of God’s law. Jesus’ rebuke of the disciples who are fending off the children should challenge us as well. What does it mean to receive the kingdom of God as a child does?

“0 Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!” (Psalm 8:1, ESV). We praise you this day, and always!

Sisters and brothers in Christ, welcome to this house of worship! May our praise and prayers be pleasing to God, and may we be eager recipients of his Word.

Happy Birthday to Karen Strohschein, born on October 13th.

We enjoyed a potluck following today’s worship. There is always plenty of food.

All ladies of the church are invited to attend the Bible Study on Wednesday at 9:30 am. 9:30 AM Wednesday Ladies’ Bible Study

9:30 AM Sunday – Sunday School/Confirmation class

Oct. 7th Lector: MaryAnn Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Lesa Berger

