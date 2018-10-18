Thornfield Southern Baptist Church – Abby Mahan

Mrs. Alene Turner began services today by reading Matthew 6:9-13.

Miss Jane Sanders was baptized today. Congratulations Jane!

Happy Anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Rowland.

Congratulations to Mrs. Alene Turner on the birth of great-great granddaughter Mia Sue Willard.

A big thank you to Pastor Tom Cantrell, his family and congregation for preaching at our Revival last week. It was a wonderfully uplifting service each night.

Please pray for the victims of the Florida hurricane, Arnold Lawson, Kirby Reich, June Hicks, Shane Funk, Gier Turner, Cindy Turner and Pauline Murrill.

Brother Joe Pokrajac brought today’s Sunday School lesson about prayer. Please read Matthew 6:9-13, Psalm 103:1-5, 11-13, 19-22. Prayer is talking to our heavenly father. The most famous prayer in history is the Lord’s Prayer. After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven Give us this day our daily bread And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the Kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. Matthew 6:9-13.

God wants to hear from us. He wants us to look to Him for all things. He gives us guidance and brings us through all life’s trials when we ask Him in prayer. Prayer is also thanking Him for what He’s done in our lives and what He’s about to do in our lives We are very blessed to be able to go to the Lord day or night with all of our heartfelt pleas and prayers for others.

Pastor David Mahan brought today’s sermon about the Prodigal Son. Please read Luke 15:11-32.

There was a man who had two sons. One son didn’t want to wait for his inheritance so he asked his father for his part early. His father gave him his part and he left home and wasted his all his money on sinful living. When all of his money was gone, he found himself literally living in a hog pen. He decided to go back home to his father to see if he would hire him as a servant for even his father’s servants lived better than he was. He thought his father would be mad and disappointed in him but he had to try. When his father saw him coming he was so happy that he ran to meet him and kissed him. He gave him new clothes and had a special dinner to welcome him home.

This is like the homecoming when we come to know the Lord Jesus Christ. We have been lost in sin but when we come to Him He is so happy. Did you know that all of Heaven rejoices at the salvation of one person?

Let that rejoicing in Heaven be over your salvation today. Invite Jesus into your heart today. Here’s how you do it, 1) Repent, tell God you are sorry for you sins and turn from them. 2) Believe that Jesus is the son of God and He died on the cross for your sins and rose again on the third day. 3) Receive, ask and receive Him into your heart and live for Him. 4) Find a Bible believing church and begin to learn and grow in the Lord. 5) Serve, God has a plan for your life, begin serving Him today it will be the best decision you will ever make!

Please join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Mahan.