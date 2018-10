Thomas E. (Tom) Boak, 86, of Ava, MO departed this life, October 21. 2018, at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Ava, MO. He was born September 9, 1932 in Boone Iowa.

Graveside services were conducted at 11:00 Tuesday, October 25, 2018 in the Ava City Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at www.facebook.avafamilyfuneralhome.