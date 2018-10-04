Third Grade Students Honor Reginald King at Wall That Heals

Dear Editor,

In your September 6th issue I read a letter from Lois Moore regarding her nephew,

Reginald King.

I read this letter to my third grade class, and it was decided we would find his name on the Wall That Heals while it was here in Ava.

His name is located on panel 32 west, line 32. We took a rubbing of his name and a picture. It was wonderful to share this experience with my students.

I’d like to thank the Douglas County Veterans Association for providing this opportunity. I’d also like to thank Ms. Moore for sharing her story.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Stark

Third Grade Class

Ava