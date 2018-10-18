There’s No Place Like Homecoming

By University Communications

The Missouri State University Alumni Association will welcome Bears home for its annual Homecoming celebration. #BearsHomecoming is for past, present and future Bears. There will be a host of events for guests of all ages. Student events will take place Oct. 14-19, while alumni and community events are Oct. 19-20. “Homecoming is a celebration of the university, of our students, alumni, faculty and staff,” said Lori Fan, executive director of alumni relations. “We are such a big part of the community and we hope everyone will come out to celebrate.”

Don’t miss out on Homecoming events:

Oct. 19 – Welcome Home Kick-off Party, 5 p.m., Davis-Harrington Welcome Center Enjoy free food, music, caricatures, massages, a photo booth, Andy’s Frozen Custard, BearWear and a cash bar. Guests can also enter to win an MSU branded cornhole game. Admission is free. RSVP requested.

Oct. 20 – Band of Bears Homecoming Parade, 9 a.m., John Q. Hammons Parkway Join the party outside to watch floats and listen to the Missouri State Pride marching band. Spectators can park for free in Bear Park North and Bear Park South.

Breakfast with Boomer, 10 a.m., Duane G. Meyer Library. After the parade, kids and parents can join Boomer for a kid-friendly breakfast and other activities. Adults $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Children ages 2-12 $3 in advance, $5 at the door. Children ages 1 and younger are free. Purchase tickets.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Sneak Preview, 10 a.m., John Q. Hammons Student Center. Watch the Bears and Lady Bears hit the hardwood for the first time. Men’s coach Dana Ford and women’s coach Kellie Harper will go through drills and demonstrations with their teams. Admission is free.

BearFest Village, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Robert W. Plaster Stadium Fans of all ages are invited to join Boomer, the spirit squads and fellow Bears for tailgating before the football game. MarooNation alumni can join the celebration at the alumni tent with hot dogs and a cash bar.

Football Bears vs. Western Illinois, 2 p.m., Robert W. Plaster Stadium –– Ring in the weekend with Bears football. Bears on the Square –– Select downtown businesses will provide discounts and specials to Bears visiting for Homecoming weekend. Register to receive your digital coupons.

For a full schedule of events with times and locations, visit the Homecoming website.