by Sue Curry Jones

Over the past few weeks, the Herald has had the opportunity to bring attention to several worthy causes through city proclamations Breast Cancer Awareness month, Fire Prevention, and many others.

However, one proclamation this week gave me pause –– Public Power Week. As I walked out of City Hall that afternoon after taking the photo, I questioned myself and how I take electricity for granted.

Since that afternoon, I have changed my cavalier attitude.

Over the weekend, I clean house and tackle projects. But, what brought me back to the Public Power Week proclamation was how much easier life is with electricity. No doubt. But because I have access to electric tools, a vacuum cleaner and such, most weekday tasks and household chores are completed with ease, and in a timely manner.

And, it was my sweet old dog that made me realize the significance of Public Power Week and the proclamation acknowledgment.

My husband Keith and I inherited a beautiful dog last week. A friend of mine is moving to the northwest, and in order for her to facilitate this new adventure we agreed to take Buddy into our home.

Buddy is at least 11-years-old and has joint problems. He has a hard time getting up and down, but he is a sweet and loving creature, and doesn’t seem to have bad habits. Buddy doesn’t chew on household items. He rarely barks. He loves to lounge around and sleep, quite a bit actually. He is a good dog.

But, Buddy is hairy, and it seems he may be part Labrador Retriever; consequently, he sheds beautiful black hair. A lot. And, as I was vacuuming the house this past weekend, I realized that the task of keeping our household clean would be a long and arduous task if I had to get on my knees and brush or comb clean the carpet in each room. It would be an impossible task to remove every thin, single piece of black dog hair, especially by hand.

Public Power Week may not be on the front page of the newspaper, but that does not make the recognition any less important.

Many times we take important things for granted, as I did last week. So, kudos to the electric department crew for doing your job well. For making our tasks easier and more efficient to tackle, and for always working diligently to keep our power up and running, especially after a storm or unexpected act of nature. We really do appreciate your efforts and hard work. Kudos!

—-

Last week was an interesting workweek for all of us at the Douglas County Herald. And, many readers may identify with our plight, because you too have had a day or possibly several days, when no matter how hard you try, things just don’t go right. Well, that seemed to be our fate last week. Unfortunately, our shortcomings showed up as mistakes in the newspaper, and that is never our intent. Please accept our sincerest, heartfelt apologies. And, if you would, please take the time to once again read Lee Ray’s remembrances about his brother on A-7, and take note of the benefit for Melvin Bricker on B-1 in this issue, we would appreciate it.

The staff and I feel it is important to make amends. We appreciate our readership, and thank you for understanding.