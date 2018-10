Terrific Kids for September

Ava Kiwanis Club named the September Terrific Kids at Ava Elementry School Monday afternoon. The children rewarded were, Raylin Masters, Camden Waton, Blake Stewart, Izzy Davidson, Kinsey Wilkerson, Abby Inman, Bruce Haden, Abby Clements, Aliana Childress, Bryson Hunter, Hailey Swainston, Sophia Burch, Thomas Lane, Alexia Blakey, Kennon Pitts, Cale Kimmel, Jonathon Anderson, Tyrelle Roberts, Mae Henry, Rylee Davis, Madi Bailey, Claeb Niesen, Madalyn Cook, Kelton Wiedemeier. Also pictured is Dr. Clint Hall, principle, on the left and Colton Hall representing HomePride Bank.