Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

We are having real fall weather. Leaves are falling fast, and we will soon be covered up! And are we ready for winter? Heaters are appreciated already, and sales are going strong. So far, propane prices have remained steady in our area. Many heat with wood stoves, but remember that flues and chimneys need to be checked out before use.

My grandson Allen has kept busy with his firewood business and already has several ricks sold. He also has employment at a resort in Caulfield and has moved there.

A big loss for my granddaughter Dana and husband Chet was their Galloway (“Oreo”) cow that died after the birth of her calf, which also died at birth. The vet who came couldn’t help her.

Have you examined a persimmon seed to see if it predicts a snowy or mild winter? Persimmons are falling now, and some are still on the trees. My son Lyndon said he found a knife in one of his persimmons seeds, which means it will be an icy winter with cutting cold. If it was a spoon in the seed, it would mean we may shovel lots of snow.

Thanks to Paralee Rea for being a good neighbor and recently giving me her cassette tape of “Ozark Mountain Memories,” which has lots of good old songs recorded by Bob Hammons. They’re some of his best.

In my earlier years, we had a Victrola in our home and records, several of which I still have. That was before radios came on the scene. Neighbors turned up the volume back then, and music rang over the hills. Those were the good old days. “Wildwood Flower” was a favorite song of mine back then – and still is. I still have a Victrola – not the same one, but a different one I bought from O’Dean Goodwyn when he had the hardware store here.

Another memory from those days was the telephone party line. Our “ring” was two shorts and one long. That told those on the party line the call was for us. Almost always we thought a neighbor was listening in. One time I was talking to my cousin “Budger” out in Oklahoma, and as we were saying good-bye, the neighbor, who was listening in, suddenly interrupted to say, “Just a minute! I want to talk to Budger!”

Another memory: To supplement his income as a doctor, my Grandfather Ebrite sold Stark’s fruit trees. A graduate of Dartmouth and Princeton colleges, he had studied the value of fruit in our diet, and after coming from Pennsylvania, he not only sold fruit trees, but also planted many of them on our home place at Lilly Ridge. One of them is still standing on that old home place. Though broken down, it had a rebirth and produced pears last year. Very good!

Growing up, we had many, many Keifer pears from the trees my grandfather planted, and we made lots of pear preserves and pear honey. I remember peeling and slicing the pears many evenings after school, covering them with sugar and cooking them on the back of our old wood cookstove. We also sold many bushels of Keifer pears for one dollar a bushel – when dollars were hard to come by. Now one good-quality pear might sell for that amount. I have two pear trees here at my home now, and the pears are falling. They’re hard as rocks, but when they’re peeled and sliced, they’re really good.

In my growing-up years, stores seldom carried fruit, except from local growers. During that time, we were the only ones who had a quince tree. They were hard to peel but made good preserves once peeled. Quince has a unique flavor. It’s doubtful many people nowadays would know about quinces!

Another thing that brings my grandfather to mind is the chrysanthemums growing at my home. Mums are one of my favorite flowers, and mine date back to original plantings by my grandfather. I moved them here from our original Lilly Ridge home.

We wish a happy birthday today (Oct. 24) to Mary Ruth Luna Sparks, a friend from many years past who compiles the Times Past items in each week’s edition of the Ozark County Times.

My great-grandson Keith Davis’ birthday is coming up on Nov. 22.

Nov. 11 was Glen’s and my anniversary in 1971. We were married 25 years before he died in 1996.

We’re glad to hear that the broken foot suffered by Perry Hayes of Bakersfield has healed. Best wishes from his friends at Gainesville’s Order of the Eastern Star.

Best wishes also to Jerry Marsh as he improves each day from his heart surgery.

It bothers me when flag etiquette is ignored. A pet peeve of mine is when our flag is used in various signs and advertisements or personal emblems. And I wonder, when we sing to the grand old flag, do we mean it? For some, our flag is just a decoration. But for me, it represents the sacrifices made by our forefathers and by generations of military heroes.