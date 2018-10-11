Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

There were several September birthdays, and I’m sorry that Paralee Rea’s was left out in my writings. Belated happy birthday wishes to her!

My brother-in-law, Dewey Moody, who was county clerk, had a Sept. 22 birthday, and we celebrated his birthday each year. He and my sister Ruth were teased because they were married on April Fool’s Day in 1935. They were married by Preacher Deatherage, the Christian Church pastor, at the Missouri-Arkansas state line. Dewey was born in Ocie and was reared by his uncle Grant Tannehill since his mother had died at his birth. When he was county clerk, he boarded with the Huffmans on High Street in Gainesville. Dewey’s grandson, Matt Moody, at Caulfield, has been enjoying the pawpaws from the trees in their yard – and was lucky to get them before the deer and opossums.

Several months later after Ruth and Dewey were married, my nephew Warren Moody was born – 83 years ago. What a proud 13-year-old aunt I was, a freshman in high school. Warren was born in Tecumseh on Smokey Road in their home with a porch all the way around it. The house still stands on Smokey Road and was in good shape the last time I saw it. I was there, with my dad, when Warren was born that morning, and I rode to school with Dr. White after the delivery of the baby. Daddy stayed on to help my sister.

News of the death of Addie Sweet Estes of Yellville, Arkansas, reached here recently. She and my daughter Kris rode the same bus in school and graduated together in 1979. She was maid of honor at Kris’ wedding in Salina, Kansas, in 1979. Roland Sweet, her daddy, was formerly of this area.

Although Monday was a legal holiday, there are many activities and regular work schedules to be fulfilled. My daughter Karen had an appointment in West Plains that day.

Dennis and Clarice Dean from Las Vegas, Nevada, visited relations in Moody, Udall and West Plains recently. They’re kin to my son-in-law Dave Davis. Dennis and Dave visited the Historium and attended the book talk by Brooks Blevin. I think they enjoyed it. They would enjoying hearing things about the history in the Udall-Bakersfield area.

Sylvia Carson and her daughter from Pekin, Illinois, stopped in to see me Sunday evening. They had been to see her sisters in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

My cousin Lyle Mishler of Springfield recently had knee surgery. We wish him a speedy recovery.

I miss my regular attendance at Sunday school and church at Lilly Ridge. Hopefully that will improve in the future. That has been a part of my life for so long, I really miss it when I’m unable to go. That’s one of the disadvantages of growing older, I guess.

I’m enjoying the pretty chrysanthemum Marlyn Atkinson sent me. He tells me he has bought six airplanes through the years, and he has his own landing strip near Excelsior Springs. He was a pilot for 30-plus years, and when I look up in the sky and see the jet trails, I think of him. If I ever needed an emergency flight to New York City or somewhere, I would probably call Marlyn and say, “Come on down and get me.”

My daughter Karen also has her pilot’s license, which she keeps active.