T.O.P.S. – Holly B.

MO 9720– Brr, it’s getting cold out there, and in my case, cold inside too. My heater is on the fritz. Typing this with numb fingers is going to take forever.

Winter is the time of year when you really don’t think of dieting too much. A bunch of clothes can cover up a multitude of blubber rolls. You know how it goes, out of sight, out of mind. My body at this time is several layers and inches wider. Now, because of the blue tinge to my fingers and lips, people realize that I’m just cold. What about you? Are you packing away some goodies under that bulky sweater, or are you just cold?

Another part to weather coldness, is wanting to fuel your body. This phenomenon also relates to my furnace. It wants gas, just like my stomach wants food to burn. I have always eaten more when the temps drop. I need Heat! Help! I found out last night that I need a new furnace, but probably not until Monday can it be installed.

Perhaps you might want to take in one of our meetings. It fuels your brain with ideas of how to shed pounds and live healthy. Spring will be here sooner than you think. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to shed clothes and pounds to reveal a new and improved you?

One last thing. Back a little, I invited all the Ava men in need to join us. That invitation never came to fruition. We still don’t have a token man in our group. However, I believe that the bravest man in town will be stepping forward soon. That person will be blessed with three months of no dues.

To find us Tuesday at 10am, just give Barbara, our leader, a call at 417 924-2228. We’d be delighted to help in your transformation.