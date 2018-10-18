T.O.P.S. – Holly B.

TOPS 9720. Greetings, to all. I didn’t do an article last week, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t news worthy. We had 8 TOPS weighed in with a 12.6 loss. That’s really great, with Cindy being the big loser.

On Oct 2nd, we had 8 weighed in with a loss of 1.8. Cindy was the big loser again, for 3 times in a row. Cindy, Cindy, Cindy, we sing your praises!

I gave the lesson on cancer prevention. One in 8 deaths are from cancer, The Big C. It has been proved that being over weight can cause 12 types of cancer. There are 10 recommendations, the first being weight reduction. Turns out that curvaceous figures sculpted out of fat is the devil ‘s playground. More and more research is revealing just how deadly adipose can be.

So, friends, let’s lose it together. Come and get healthy with us. I wonder if Cindy will be the high loser this week?

For questions, directions, call Barbara at 417 924-2228. We meet at the Remnant Church on Tuesdays at 10am.