Sweden – Linda Johnson

There are two kinds of people: those who serve God and those who don’t. That’s all there is. A preacher’s viewpoint indeed. Pastor Josh firmly believes that if you’re a Christian, your duty is to do something about the ones who don’t serve God. He’s like our coach on the sidelines doing whatever is necessary to get us out of the pews and into the work of serving God. He is even willing to go into overtime to drive home the point. Today was one of those days. “Yes,” he said, “I see the clock on the wall but…” he still had more to say.

The example was in Acts 18:7-11. Paul has run up against the haranguing of the Jews again. He has had it up to here and tersely replied, “Your blood be on your own heads;” and went to preach to the Gentiles. He moved in with a fellow Christian, Justus, which was right next door to the synagogue. Living next door to Paul, there’s no way anyone is going escape Paul’s preaching. In short order, Crispus, the chief ruler of the synagogue becomes a believer along with his household and many others.

Fear must have been creeping into Paul’s heart because in verse 9 the Lord speaks to Paul and tells him not to be afraid because He has his back. Not exactly in those words, but verse 10 does make it clear that the Lord does have his back.

Fear. There’s a list as long as your arm. Fear of snakes, death, heights, pain, disappointment, mice, dogs, flying–and the list goes on. Paul was no stranger to being threatened. He may have started thinking that someday, someone might make good on their threats. After all, the conversion of the synagogue ruler must have stirred up some deep emotions.

Many Christians sit in the pews on Sunday mornings. Sitting and listening to Pastor Josh gives one pause. He tells anyone in earshot that the “harvest is great and the workers are few” (Matthew 9:37). Also, there is always a group who is lost that needs to be preached to. He went on to say that the lost can’t be reached by pew sitters and preachers unwilling to be a witness to others. Jonah is an example. What did he do? As soon as God told him to go to the people of Nineveh, Jonah hopped on the nearest boat and went to the furthest reaches of the known world. The boat started sinking and the sailors tossed Jonah overboard. God sent along a submarine (aka big fish or whale) that swooped Jonah up. After three days in the belly of the whale, Jonah was ready to go to Nineveh. It took some convincing, but God had not forgotten the lost of Nineveh and Jonah was the man for the job. The story is in the Book of Jonah in the Bible.

Don’t run from God’s will. Carry God’s Word. There’s no need for fear. God told Abraham, “I am your shield.” (Genesis 15:1) Like it or not, he was Jonah’s shield, too. God also says, “Fear not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” (Isaiah 41:10) God has reassured his children time and time again. There are folks out there and God wants us to bring them to Him. He will make sure that no harm comes our way. The Lord has our backs, too.

