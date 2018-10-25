St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, October 21, was the Twenty-first Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 6:10, “My brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God…” Bishop Hartley noted that this is one of the more popular and well-known Bible passages, even showing up on crossword puzzles from time to time. It should mean more to us today than in the past because it offers guidance in a very troubled and troubling world in which we struggle against spiritual wickedness and temptation; it seems in our world there is no clear difference between good and evil. But Paul tells us that the universe is in conflict with evil and he uses images of the soldier’s armor as symbols of Christian protection and armor. Perhaps he thought of these images during his imprisonment by Roman soldiers.

He goes on to discuss our symbolic armor: 1. The Belt of Truth that holds together all the other virtues. 2. The Breastplate of Righteousness which we wear by following Christ in our lives. 3. Our feet shod with the gospel, meaning that as with physical shoes we are ready to move, so we must be ready to act spiritually in this world. 4. The Shield of Faith, with which our actions protect us against evil. 5. The Helmet of Salvation, which means our spiritual security, a gift from God through His power & protection. 6. The Word of God, meaning the scriptures through which we learn, and, finally: 7. Prayer, through which we communicate with God.

In announcements, the Bishop noted that November 11 will be a big day for us as we will have our next vestry meeting that Sunday as well as our annual Harvest Festival and ingathering of food for the Ozarks Food Harvest.